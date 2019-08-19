|
|
FLUEHR
RICHARD J. JR.
Of Bensalem, PA., passed away suddenly on August 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Longtime Funeral Director of Fluehr Funeral Home of nearly 40 years. He was 59. Beloved husband to Joan Fluehr (nee Foy) for 35 years, devoted father of Courtney (Adam Zinman) and Lindsay, loving son of Richard J. Fluehr Sr. and the late Marylou (nee Gargie); cherished brother of Beth Ann Wise (late Michael), and Karen Heinkel (Christopher); also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives, friends, and members of St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus Council #4279, St. John Neumann Assembly are invited to attend his Viewing Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4 to 9 P.M. and again Friday morning from 9-11 AM. at the FLUEHR FUNERAL HOME , 864 Bristol Pike (Rt. 13), Bensalem, PA. 19020. Funeral Mass 12:00 noon at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Bristol Pike & Hulmeville Rd. , Bensalem, PA. 19020. Rite of Committal Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the following: The University of Scranton Lady Royals Basketball, Brown Hall, 800 Linden St., Scranton, PA 18510; Nazareth Academy High School Athletics, 4001 Grant Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19114; St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1731 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 19, 2019