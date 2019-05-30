GEIGER

RICHARD J.

Passed away suddenly on Monday May 27, 2019 at the age of 62. Rich was born in Philadelphia to the late Phyllis (Bower) and Joseph Geiger. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Susan (Mayza); children, Megan Broe, Ryan, Connor and Sean; grandson, Vincent and his sister, Susan Bennett (Steve).

Rich was a graduate of Frankford H.S., class of '74. He retired as a long time letter carrier for USPS. He continued his love for sports though officiating and coaching local organizations.

The Geiger family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday June 2, 2019 from 6 to 8:00 P.M. at JAMES J. McGHEE FUNERAL HOME, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, PA and again on Mon. June 3 from 10 to 12 Noon at St. Bede's the Venerable, 1053 Holland Rd., Holland PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 Noon. Interment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Rich's family has requested donations in his name be made to the CBC at www.cbckids.org or mail to CBC at St. Christopher's, 160 E Erie Ave., Phila., PA 19134. The CBC supports families fighting pediatric cancer. Condoloences may be sent to the family by visiting www.McGheefuneralhome.com

