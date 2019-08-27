Home

RICHARD J. KEHOE

RICHARD J. KEHOE Notice
KEHOE
RICHARD J., CM
On August 24, 2019. Brother of Anna, Florence, Shelia and Kevin. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to his Viewings Wednesday from 3 to 5 P.M. and 7 to 9 P.M. and again Thursday from 9 to 10 A.M. at St. Vincent's Seminary, 500 E. Chelten Ave., Phila, PA 19144. Funeral Mass will follow on Thursday at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be Thursday at 2 P.M. at Princeton Abbey and Cemetery, 75 Mapleton Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540. Memorial Donations may be made to the Congre-gation of the Mission, 500 E. Chelten Ave., Phila., PA 19144.

JOHN F. MURRAY FH

www.murrayfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 27, 2019
