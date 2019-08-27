|
|
KEHOE
RICHARD J., CM
On August 24, 2019. Brother of Anna, Florence, Shelia and Kevin. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to his Viewings Wednesday from 3 to 5 P.M. and 7 to 9 P.M. and again Thursday from 9 to 10 A.M. at St. Vincent's Seminary, 500 E. Chelten Ave., Phila, PA 19144. Funeral Mass will follow on Thursday at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be Thursday at 2 P.M. at Princeton Abbey and Cemetery, 75 Mapleton Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540. Memorial Donations may be made to the Congre-gation of the Mission, 500 E. Chelten Ave., Phila., PA 19144.
JOHN F. MURRAY FHwww.murrayfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 27, 2019