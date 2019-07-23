|
|
SHIELDS
RICHARD J. "RICHIE"
On July 19, 2019 of Gulph Mills.
Survived by his beloved wife of 39 yrs. Karen (nee Kirk), his son Travis R. and wife, Nina and his daughter, Kirk. Also his brothers John and Bob Shields. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Friday July 26th at 10 A.M. at St. Matthews Church, 3rd and Fayette Sts., Conshohocken, PA 19428, Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Contributions may be made in his memory to The Nat'l Centre for Padre Pio, 111 Barto Rd., Barto, PA 19504 or the SPCA of your choice.
www.danjolell.com
Published on Philly.com on July 23, 2019