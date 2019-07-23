Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Matthew's Church
3rd and Fayette Sts.
Conshohocken, PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew's Church
3rd and Fayette Sts.
Conshohocken, PA
RICHARD J. "RICHIE" SHIELDS

RICHARD J. "RICHIE" SHIELDS
SHIELDS
RICHARD J. "RICHIE"


On July 19, 2019 of Gulph Mills.
Survived by his beloved wife of 39 yrs. Karen (nee Kirk), his son Travis R. and wife, Nina and his daughter, Kirk. Also his brothers John and Bob Shields. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Friday July 26th at 10 A.M. at St. Matthews Church, 3rd and Fayette Sts., Conshohocken, PA 19428, Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Contributions may be made in his memory to The Nat'l Centre for Padre Pio, 111 Barto Rd., Barto, PA 19504 or the SPCA of your choice.

www.danjolell.com

Published on Philly.com on July 23, 2019
