RICHARD J. WALTERS Notice
WALTERS
RICHARD J.
April 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Lorraine (Jacobsen); devoted father of Timothy, Lisa (Ronald) Shousky and the late Richard; also survived by 9 grand-children, 2 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Michael (Debbie) and Al (Barbara) and 2 sisters, Nancy Riley and Kelly Rushton.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday evening after 7 P.M. and on Wednesday from 9 A.M. until his 11 A.M. Funeral Service, CASSIZZI FUNERAL HOME 2913-17 E. Thompson St. (at Cambria). Int. Rose Hill Cemetery, Ambler.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 28, 2019
