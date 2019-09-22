|
|
YOUNG
RICHARD J. JR.
Age 28, of Atco NJ. Tragically on September 17th. 2019. Beloved son of Kathleen Breuer Harple and David Harple; loving brother of Kristina, and the late Trisha; cherished grandson of Mary (nee Sisco) and the late Billy Breuer; also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Tuesday,
4 to 7 P.M. at the JOSEPH A. SANNUTTI FUNERAL HOME, 7101 Torresdale Ave., Phila. Prayer Service 7 P.M. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Ed Snider Youth Hockey Fndn., 3601 South Broad St., Phila. Pa. 19148.
www.sniderhockey.org
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 22, 2019