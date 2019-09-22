Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sannutti Funeral Home
7101 Torresdale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 333-4949
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD YOUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD J. YOUNG Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD J. YOUNG Jr. Notice
YOUNG
RICHARD J. JR.
Age 28, of Atco NJ. Tragically on September 17th. 2019. Beloved son of Kathleen Breuer Harple and David Harple; loving brother of Kristina, and the late Trisha; cherished grandson of Mary (nee Sisco) and the late Billy Breuer; also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Tuesday,
4 to 7 P.M. at the JOSEPH A. SANNUTTI FUNERAL HOME, 7101 Torresdale Ave., Phila. Prayer Service 7 P.M. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Ed Snider Youth Hockey Fndn., 3601 South Broad St., Phila. Pa. 19148.

www.sniderhockey.org

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now