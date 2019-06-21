|
RITTING
Richard Joseph "Dick"
On June 14, 2019, age 94 yrs. of Interlachen, FL and formerly of Ardsley, PA. Husband of the late Helen Ritting (nee McPeak) for 46 years. Father of Richard J. Ritting Jr. (Liz Taylor), David Ritting (Sharon), Susan Moore (William), Dawn Kovalevich (David) and the late Deborah Ann McLaverty (Jay). Stepfather of Helene Nawrocki (Stash) and Deborah Lynn Pagliaro (Ken). Also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Brother of Betty Schmitt, Carole Reilly (Al), Nancy Ernst (Bill) and Donna Dietrich (Howard).
Funeral Service Monday, 11 A.M. at THE WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME, 354 N. Easton Road (at Keswick Ave.), Glenside PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing at the Funeral Home from 10 to 11 A.M. Interment Hillside Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on June 21, 2019