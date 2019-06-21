Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William R. May Funeral Home
354 North Easton Road
Glenside, PA 19038
(215) 884-8410
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard RITTING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Joseph "Dick" RITTING

Notice Condolences Flowers

Richard Joseph "Dick" RITTING Notice
RITTING
Richard Joseph "Dick"
On June 14, 2019, age 94 yrs. of Interlachen, FL and formerly of Ardsley, PA. Husband of the late Helen Ritting (nee McPeak) for 46 years. Father of Richard J. Ritting Jr. (Liz Taylor), David Ritting (Sharon), Susan Moore (William), Dawn Kovalevich (David) and the late Deborah Ann McLaverty (Jay). Stepfather of Helene Nawrocki (Stash) and Deborah Lynn Pagliaro (Ken). Also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Brother of Betty Schmitt, Carole Reilly (Al), Nancy Ernst (Bill) and Donna Dietrich (Howard).
Funeral Service Monday, 11 A.M. at THE WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME, 354 N. Easton Road (at Keswick Ave.), Glenside PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing at the Funeral Home from 10 to 11 A.M. Interment Hillside Cemetery.

www.mayfuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William R. May Funeral Home
Download Now