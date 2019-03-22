|
CANTOR
RICHARD L. Esquire
Age 84, on March 18, 2019. Late of Radnor and Margate City. Son of the late Leon and Esther (nee Gross) of Atlantic City. Beloved father of L. Michael Cantor (Jenny Springer) and Jill Cantor-Lee (David Johnson) ; Proud grandfather of James, Matthew and Colton. Cherished brother of the late Rosalie C. Miller (Jerome). Graduate of Atlantic City High School, The University of Pennsylvania College of Arts and Sciences and The University of Pennsylvania Law School. Veteran of the United States Army, the Atlantic City Beach Patrol, rower, sailor and golfer. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate his life at a Memorial Service, today, at 3:30 PM, sharp, at his late residence in Radnor. Internment is Private. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Upper Main Line YMCA.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 22, 2019