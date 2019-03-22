Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD CANTOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD L. CANTOR

Notice Condolences Flowers

RICHARD L. CANTOR Notice
CANTOR
RICHARD L. Esquire
Age 84, on March 18, 2019. Late of Radnor and Margate City. Son of the late Leon and Esther (nee Gross) of Atlantic City. Beloved father of L. Michael Cantor (Jenny Springer) and Jill Cantor-Lee (David Johnson) ; Proud grandfather of James, Matthew and Colton. Cherished brother of the late Rosalie C. Miller (Jerome). Graduate of Atlantic City High School, The University of Pennsylvania College of Arts and Sciences and The University of Pennsylvania Law School. Veteran of the United States Army, the Atlantic City Beach Patrol, rower, sailor and golfer. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate his life at a Memorial Service, today, at 3:30 PM, sharp, at his late residence in Radnor. Internment is Private. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Upper Main Line YMCA.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now