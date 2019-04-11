|
|
DEL VISCIO
RICHARD L.
85, of Glenolden, PA on April 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee: Gentile) devoted father of Richard A. (Michele), and Carolann (Ralph) De Lucia, cherished grandfather of Richard L., Charles, Lara, Maria and Julianna. Prede-ceased by his brothers, Vincent, Joseph, Edward, Lawrence, Anthony, Armand and Ronald.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday, April 12, 2019 6:30 P.M. and Saturday morning after 10:30 A.M. O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Spring-field, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Mass Saturday 12 Noon Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Dr., Secane, PA 19018. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cem.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 11, 2019