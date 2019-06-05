Home

formerly of Mayfair on May 30, 2019, age 80. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor M. Scully (nee Layne). Devoted father of Richard M. Jr. (JeanMarie) and Debra A. Gualtieri (Tony). Loving Pop-Pop of John R., MaryKate, Christian and Conor. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing and Funeral Sat. June 8, 2019 9:00-10:45 A.M. at St. Timothy Church (Upper), 3000 Levick St., Phila., PA 19149 followed by his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Rite of Committal Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richard's memory may be made to "Homes for our Troops" www.Hfotusa.org/get-involved/support_our mission/ways_donate/


Published on Philly.com on June 5, 2019
