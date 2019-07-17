Home

West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-664-1591
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of Peace at West Laurel Hill Cemetery
225 Belmont Ave.
Bala Cynwyd, PA
View Map
RICHARD N. JACOBSON Ph.D.


1942 - 2019
RICHARD N. JACOBSON Ph.D. Notice
JACOBSON
RICHARD N., Ph.D.


Of Exton PA, and Cape May NJ, passed away on July 13, 2019, after a long battle with brain cancer. He was born on Dec. 21, 1942 in Neenah WI, the son of the late Randolph and Loraine (née Larson) Jacobson. Beloved husband for 31 years of Margaret (née Reid); loving father of Eric J. (Andrea), Christopher A. (Sarah), and David R.; and cherished grandfather of Anja, Teddy, Sam, and Max.
Richard earned a Ph.D. from the California Institute of Technology and was an inter-nationally recognized authority on lithium, spending much of his career with Foote Mineral Co. After retiring he became a successful watercolor artist and an active member of the Philadelphia Sketch Club. Among his other passions were geneal-ogy and travel.
Service at the Chapel of Peace at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA, 11 A.M., on Friday, July 19. Interment in historic West Laurel Hill Cemetery will follow. Contributions in his memory may be made to The Philadelphia Sketch Club at 235 S. Camac St., Phila., PA 19107.

westlaurelhill.com

Published on Philly.com on July 17, 2019
