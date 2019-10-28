|
DROZDOWSKI
RICHARD P.
Oct. 25, 2019 age 79. Devoted husband of Lillian (nee Huet); devoted step-father of Carol Kapovic (Bobby) and loving and devoted Pop Pop of Jill Valvo (Joseph) Stephanie Kapovic (Leonard) and Joey; also survived by his brother Robert (Candy); nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Thurs. 9 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Church, 242 Fitz-water St. Phila., PA 19147 followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. Old Swedes Cem.
