RICHARD P. DROZDOWSKI

RICHARD P. DROZDOWSKI Notice
Oct. 25, 2019 age 79. Devoted husband of Lillian (nee Huet); devoted step-father of Carol Kapovic (Bobby) and loving and devoted Pop Pop of Jill Valvo (Joseph) Stephanie Kapovic (Leonard) and Joey; also survived by his brother Robert (Candy); nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Thurs. 9 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Church, 242 Fitz-water St. Phila., PA 19147 followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. Old Swedes Cem.

www.rachubinskiandrogersfh.com


Published on Philly.com on Oct. 28, 2019
