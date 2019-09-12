|
LISKO
RICHARD P.
On Sept. 10, 2019, of Flourtown. Loving husband of Jean M. (nee McGinley). Beloved father of Richard, Christopher, Andrew (Trina), Jean Marie (Kevin) Conlin, and John (Kate). Devoted Pop-Pop of 7. Brother of Margaret O'Mara, Bill, John and Joe. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Tuesday, from 9 to 10:30 A.M., at St. Genevieve Church, 1225 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Liberty Hospice, 7002 Butler Pike, Ambler, PA 19002.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 12, 2019