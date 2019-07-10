|
|
LEONARD
RICHARD PETER, PI "Rick",
Age 57, of Blackwood, NJ, formerly of Audubon, NJ. Son of Dorothy (Hearn) Sorrentino. He was the beloved husband of Teresa (Curcio) Leonard for 33 years. Survived by: a son, Eric C.; 4 brothers, John (Keong), Michael Leonard (Terry), Ron Leonard (Lisa), Pat Sorrentino (Monica); 2 sisters, Dorothy Beren, and Mary Coulter (Joe); 2 sister-in-laws, Paulette and Elaine Curcio; all the Knowlton cousins and Jerryann Maffeo, who were like siblings to him; 2 very special aunts, Rosemarie Knowlton and Marie McLaughlin; 3 Godchildren, Jaquiline ONeill- Doody, Joe Leonard and Brianna Sorrentino; Leonard step siblings and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. He was prede-ceased by: his brother, Baby Joe Sorrentino; his father-in-law, Deacon Lou Curcio; and 2 uncles, Arthur Knowlton and Dan McLaughlin.
Relatives and friends may pay respects on Thursday morning, July 11th from 9:30 to 11:45 A.M. at St. Agnes RC Church, Coles Road and Little Glou-cester Road, Peters Ln, Blackwood, NJ 08012. A Funeral Mass will commence in the Church at 12 Noon. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, 240 Lower Landing Rd,. Black-wood, NJ 08012. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rick's memory may be made to: Villa Maria by the Sea, 11101 1st Ave., Stone Harbor, NJ 08247.
Professional arrangements are by the WILLIAM A. MOORE FUNERAL HOME, 708 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA 19428.
Published on Philly.com on July 10, 2019