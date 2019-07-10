Home

POWERED BY

Services
William A. Moore Funeral Home
708 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
610-828-4006
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Agnes RC Church
Coles Road and Little Gloucester Road, Peters Ln
Blackwood, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Agnes RC Church
Coles Road and Little Gloucester Road, Peters Ln
Blackwood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD LEONARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD PETER "Rick" LEONARD


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD PETER "Rick" LEONARD Notice
LEONARD
RICHARD PETER, PI "Rick",
Age 57, of Blackwood, NJ, formerly of Audubon, NJ. Son of Dorothy (Hearn) Sorrentino. He was the beloved husband of Teresa (Curcio) Leonard for 33 years. Survived by: a son, Eric C.; 4 brothers, John (Keong), Michael Leonard (Terry), Ron Leonard (Lisa), Pat Sorrentino (Monica); 2 sisters, Dorothy Beren, and Mary Coulter (Joe); 2 sister-in-laws, Paulette and Elaine Curcio; all the Knowlton cousins and Jerryann Maffeo, who were like siblings to him; 2 very special aunts, Rosemarie Knowlton and Marie McLaughlin; 3 Godchildren, Jaquiline ONeill- Doody, Joe Leonard and Brianna Sorrentino; Leonard step siblings and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. He was prede-ceased by: his brother, Baby Joe Sorrentino; his father-in-law, Deacon Lou Curcio; and 2 uncles, Arthur Knowlton and Dan McLaughlin.
Relatives and friends may pay respects on Thursday morning, July 11th from 9:30 to 11:45 A.M. at St. Agnes RC Church, Coles Road and Little Glou-cester Road, Peters Ln, Blackwood, NJ 08012. A Funeral Mass will commence in the Church at 12 Noon. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, 240 Lower Landing Rd,. Black-wood, NJ 08012. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rick's memory may be made to: Villa Maria by the Sea, 11101 1st Ave., Stone Harbor, NJ 08247.
Professional arrangements are by the WILLIAM A. MOORE FUNERAL HOME, 708 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA 19428.
logo


Published on Philly.com on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William A. Moore Funeral Home
Download Now