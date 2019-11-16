|
HOFFMANN
RICHARD S., ESQ.
Passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Chandler Hall Hospice with his devoted wife and family at his bedside after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. He was a resident of Langhorne and Brigantine Beach, NJ for many years.
Born in Philadelphia, he graduated from Central High School, earned a bachelor's degree from the Wharton School University of Pennsylvania, a master's degree in economics from Columbia University, and was a member of the Law Review and cum laude graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Law School.
After serving in the United States Army, he established his law practice in Philadelphia and Bucks County, where he represented generations of clients. He was general counsel to the Upolsterer's Inter-national Union (UIU) of North America AFL-CIO, counsel for the UIU Pension Trust, director of UIU Services and Organization Departments, counsel to the United States Steelworkers Pension Trust for 48 years, served as a special counsel to the Bucks County Community College Board of Trustees, and served as solicitor or counsel to a number of municipalities and school boards.
A civic leader, he was a former chairman of the Warminster Township Board of Supervisors and was elected to two terms as Bucks County Clerk of Courts. He was a lifelong Democrat and a longtime member of the Bucks County Democratic Executive Committee.
An avid astronomer with an insatiable appetite for knowledge, he was a world traveler, and a student of history, especially that of WWII and the American Civil War.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cheryl (Dandar), seven children: Andrew Hoffmann, Esq., James Hoffmann (Angela), David Hoffmann, DO (Angela), Holly Lehmann, Heather Hoffmann, DMD (John Schmuckler), Elizabeth Miranda, and Jonathan Hoffmann (Jennifer); fifteen grand-children, sister-in-law Betty Hoffmann, brothers-in-law Regis Dandar, DDS (Janice) and David Dandar (Susan), and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Salvatore and Frances (Zeitner) Hoffmann, his sister Jackie (Murray Toll), his brother Benjamin Hoffmann, his in-laws Emil and Helen Dandar, and his beloved grand-daughter Allison Lehmann.
Service and interment will be Tuesday Nov. 19, 2019 promptly at 11:30 A.M. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations designated In memory of Richard S. Hoffmann, Esq. to , Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106, would be greatly appreciated.
