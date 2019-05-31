Home

Age 73, on May 29, 2019. Former CFO of Thomas Jefferson University. Beloved husband of Geri (nee McGowan). Devoted father of Nicole (Michael) Davis, Rick (Nicki), Sean (Janet), and Patrick (Becky). Also survived by 12 loving grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday, 9 to 10:45 A.M., St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square PA 19073. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Anastasia's St. Vincent de Paul Society at above address would be appreciated. Arr. KING
Published on Philly.com on May 31, 2019
