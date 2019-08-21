|
|
SCHNOLIS
RICHARD "DUKE"
47, died at home on July 14, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Survived by partner Sarah Lenz. Also survived by Linda DeCosta, and their twin daughters Zoey and Amaya. Predeceased by father, Mark. Survived by mother Carol, brothers, Michael (Lynn), Marc (Kelly) and Danny (Katie) and numerous relatives. Born in Chicago, he graduated from University of Pennsylvania Engineering in 1994 and worked in their IT and Data depart-ments until his death. Celebration of Life, March 14, 2020, at The Woodlands.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 21, 2019