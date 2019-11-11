|
|
WHITTAKER
RICHARD T.
Age 72 on November 3, 2019 of Lancaster, passed away peace-fully on Sunday, November 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late William and Anne (Mogck) Whittaker. Growing up in Valley Forge, PA, Richard attended Conestoga High School and later studied at the School of Hotel Administration at Cornell University. He applied that education to his professional life, building and operating independent hotels in the Lancaster area. Richard loved golf, Philadelphia sports, traveling, collecting treasures, the ocean and his pool. But most of all, Richard loved those closest to him. His fun-loving and positive spirit was magnetic to all who knew him. Richard is survived by his son, Brian, daughter-in-law, Kara, granddaughter, Sydney, grand-son, Harry, sisters, Carol Hergen and Elizabeth Turner, his love, Diane Kurtz, her sons, Brandon and Logan Kurtz, and his former wife, Helen. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bill. A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 P.M. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the CHARLES F. SNYDER, JR. FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 3 P.M. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Richard's memory to , wish.org/donate; , www.stjude.org/donate or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 11, 2019