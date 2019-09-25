|
|
EDINGTON
RICHARD V.
Age 82, of Clifton Heights, PA, on September 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Bernadette "Bernie" Edington (nee Chapman); loving father of Michael Edington; dear brother of James Edington (Dorothy), and the late Douglas Edington (the late Emma). He is also survived by his sister-in-law Kitty LeRoy (the late Richard), many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 10:00 to 11:30 A.M. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300 followed by his Funeral Service at 11:30 A.M. Interment Glenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fair Acres Geriatric Center, Building 6, 2nd Floor, 340 N. Middletown Road, Lima, PA 19037.
Online condolences:
www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 25, 2019