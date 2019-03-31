KING

RICHARD W. "DICK"

Age 93, of Coatesville, PA, passed away on March 20, 2019.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, he was the only child of the late Franklin Warren and Edna May (nee Ziegler) King.

He entered Kenyon College in 1942. His college career was interrupted from 1944 to 1946 when he left to serve in the USNR. He returned to Kenyon where he served as a student waiter, treasurer of his fraternity, earned a letter in basketball and served as editor of a college newsletter. In 1947 he graduated summa cum laude, was elected to Phi Beta Kappa and awarded the Ingham Prize in Chemistry and Physics.

Shortly after graduation he joined Sunoco's Research and Development Department as a research chemist. His scientific interests focused on the physical properties of petroleum. He published extensively on this subject. Dick continued his studies part time and earned an MS in Organic Chemistry from the University of Delaware in 1959. In 1968 he attended the Harvard Business School and was subsequently named manager of Research Services at Sunoco, a position he held until retirement in 1983. He was Sunoco's representative member of ASTM International and received numerous awards for his role in international standardization.

After retirement he continued as a consultant principally on environmental, toxicological and regulatory issues. In 1988 he prepared background documents for the International Agency for Research on Cancer describing the nature of crude oils, and assessing the carcinogenic potential of these materials.

He was a member of the American Chemical Society, ASTM International, the Harvard Radcliffe Club of Philadelphia and the Phi Beta Kappa Association of the Delaware Valley.

Richard was the beloved husband of the late June W. (nee Weigand) King; the loving father of Linda Rappaport, Judith Rhodehamel, Andria Mueller and Melissa Biggs; the proud grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 6.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Sunday, April 7, 2019, 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300, followed by Words of Remembrance beginning at 12:00 P.M. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richard's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106, would be appreciated.





