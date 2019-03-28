Home

RICHARD W. "WALLY" WALLACE

RICHARD W. "WALLY" WALLACE Notice
WALLACE
RICHARD W. "WALLY"
On March 22, 2019. Loving son of the late Earl W. and Mary Wallace. Beloved uncle of Susan A. (Jonathan W.) Brenner and Amilynn Wallace; beloved great uncle of Tyler J. and Lea A. Brenner; dear brother of the late Joseph T. "Joey" and the late Raymond E. "Wally" (Theresa P.) Wallace. Relatives, friends and members of Bill McIntyre's Shooting Stars N.Y.B. are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Monday 9:00 A.M. at the GRASSO FUNERAL HOME, Broad and Shunk Sts. Religious Services 10 A.M. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in his memory to the Katie Kirlin Fund, 229 Wolf St., Phila., PA 19148.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 28, 2019
