|
|
WALLACE
RICHARD, M.D.
Called his family in to tell them he loved them all, then passed peacefully in his home on September 24th, 2019. He spent 4 decades as a Center City Internist, devoted to his patients. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Ellen J. Siegel, Ph.D., and their 3 sons, Benjamin Siegel-Wallace, Micah Wallace (Rachel Wallace, Ph.D.), and Samuel Siegel-Wallace, as well as the family's two border collie puppies, Leeloo and Skye. He is also survived by his two brothers, Ed Wallace and Marc Wallace, and his two sisters, Marsha Wallace, M.D. and Jayne Wallace. Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, October 2nd, 10 A.M. at Temple Beth Zion, Beth Israel, located at 18th and Spruce Sts.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 29, 2019