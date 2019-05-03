Home

Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
RICHELLE "SHELLY" (Cottler) KRAMER

KRAMER
RICHELLE "SHELLY" (nee Cottler)


May 1, 2019, of Philadelphia. Wife of the late Stanley L. Kramer. Mother of Robert (Eileen) Kramer, Marjorie (Jeffrey) Honickman and Jill (Lenny) Feinberg. Grandmother of Jordan (Jayne), Joseph, Brian (Chelsea), Marc, Sara (Spencer), Mauri and Julia. Great-grandmother of Chase and Cash; also survived by all the Feinberg children and grandchildren. Private Graveside Services were held. Relatives and friends are invited to Memorial Service Fri. 12 Noon promptly at Har Zion Temple, 1500 Hagys Ford Rd., Penn Valley, PA. The family will begin receiving at 11:30 A.M. The family will receive at the Honickman residence Saturday 2 to 5 P.M. and 7 to 9 P.M. with Services at 7 P.M. and Sunday 1 to 5 P.M. and 7 to 9 P.M. with services at 7 P.M. Contributions in her memory may be made to The Har Zion Temple.

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on May 3, 2019
