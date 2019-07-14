|
SUKARTAWIDJAJA
RINA AUGUSTINA
July 10, 2019, age 78, of Jakarta Indonesia. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Anthony Inverso; devoted mother of Puji Inverso (Albert Gavin); dear sister-in-law of Gloria C. Melloni and Dolores Inverso. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wed..morning, July 17, 10 to 11:30 A.M., at VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.). Funeral Services to follow. Int. private.
Published on Philly.com on July 14, 2019