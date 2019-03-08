|
|
D'AMBROSIO (TURRA)
RITA A. (nee Testa)
March 5, 2019. Devoted wife of Armand. Beloved mother of Denise (Dominick) Verrecchio, Anthony Turra, Frances Turra and the late Louis Turra. Loving grandmother of Valerie, Santino and Amelia. Great-grandmother of Alana. Mother-in-law of Gina and Theresa. Sister of the late Vincent Testa. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING TUESDAY 9 to 10:45 A.M., at The Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Expressions of Sympathy
