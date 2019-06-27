Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for RITA BERNSTEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RITA (Drutt) BERNSTEIN

Notice Condolences Flowers

RITA (Drutt) BERNSTEIN Notice
BERNSTEIN
RITA (nee Drutt)
June 25, 2019. Wife of Myer, mother of Marsha (Steven) Milakofsky, Mindy Pollikoff and Lois Bernstein, grand-mother of Samuel (Rachael) Milakofsky, Adam (Allison) Milakofsky, Benjamin Milakofsky and Rachael Pollikoff, great grandmother of Jack, Bella and Saylor. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday 1 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment Montefiore Cem. Shiva will be observed at the home of Marsha and Steven Milakofsky. Contributions in her memory may be made to Cong. Beth Or, 239 Welsh Rd., Maple Glen, PA 19002 or The , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106 or a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now