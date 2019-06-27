|
BERNSTEIN
RITA (nee Drutt)
June 25, 2019. Wife of Myer, mother of Marsha (Steven) Milakofsky, Mindy Pollikoff and Lois Bernstein, grand-mother of Samuel (Rachael) Milakofsky, Adam (Allison) Milakofsky, Benjamin Milakofsky and Rachael Pollikoff, great grandmother of Jack, Bella and Saylor. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday 1 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment Montefiore Cem. Shiva will be observed at the home of Marsha and Steven Milakofsky. Contributions in her memory may be made to Cong. Beth Or, 239 Welsh Rd., Maple Glen, PA 19002 or The , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106 or a .
Published on Philly.com on June 27, 2019