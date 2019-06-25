|
|
CANNULI
RITA C. (nee Scardigli)
June 22, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Joseph S. Cannuli. Beloved mother of Rosemary (John) Giacobbo and the late Joseph Cannuli, Jr. Grandmom of John (Lauren) and Joseph Giacobbo. Great-grandmother of Giovanna Rose and John Stephen III. Sister of Gloria Macanga. Rita and her late husband Joe were proprietors of Cannuli Sausage on 17th and Ritner Sts. for over 70 years. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING THURSDAY 9:30 A.M. at The Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to St. Monica's Church 2422 S. 17th St, Philadelphia, Pa 19145 .
Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on June 25, 2019