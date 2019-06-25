Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
The Church of St. Monica
17th and Ritner Sts.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of St. Monica
17th and Ritner Sts.
View Map
CANNULI
RITA C. (nee Scardigli)


June 22, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Joseph S. Cannuli. Beloved mother of Rosemary (John) Giacobbo and the late Joseph Cannuli, Jr. Grandmom of John (Lauren) and Joseph Giacobbo. Great-grandmother of Giovanna Rose and John Stephen III. Sister of Gloria Macanga. Rita and her late husband Joe were proprietors of Cannuli Sausage on 17th and Ritner Sts. for over 70 years. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING THURSDAY 9:30 A.M. at The Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to St. Monica's Church 2422 S. 17th St, Philadelphia, Pa 19145 .

Published on Philly.com on June 25, 2019
