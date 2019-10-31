Home

Delaware Valley Cremation Center
7350 State Rd.
Philadelphia, PA 19136
215- 543-9339
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Saint Matthew Catholic Church
3000 Cottman Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Matthew Catholic Church
3000 Cottman Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Resources
RITA C. (Brannigan) LOCKHEAD Notice
LOCKHEAD
RITA C. (née Brannigan)


Age 82, died October 27, 2019 in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Rita is survived by her husband of 58 years Charles J Lockhead, of Florida, formerly of Mayfair; her children: Meg (Curt) Carey, Charlie (Lisa); Sean (Diana Breen) and Rita Lockhead, loving grandmom of 10 grand-children. Daughter of the late Margaret and James Brannigan. Also survived by brothers James (Dorothy), Terrence, Dennis Brannigan, many cousins, nieces and nephews. Rita was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Rose Barnett and brother, John Brannigan. A viewing will be held Saturday November 2, 2019 at Saint Matthew Catholic Church, 3000 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19149 from 9:15 to 10:15 followed by a Mass at 10:30. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Miraculous Medal Shrine 500 E Chelten Ave Phila PA 19144 https://cammonline.org/

delvalcremation.com/memorials

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 31, 2019
