|
|
LOCKHEAD
RITA C. (née Brannigan)
Age 82, died October 27, 2019 in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Rita is survived by her husband of 58 years Charles J Lockhead, of Florida, formerly of Mayfair; her children: Meg (Curt) Carey, Charlie (Lisa); Sean (Diana Breen) and Rita Lockhead, loving grandmom of 10 grand-children. Daughter of the late Margaret and James Brannigan. Also survived by brothers James (Dorothy), Terrence, Dennis Brannigan, many cousins, nieces and nephews. Rita was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Rose Barnett and brother, John Brannigan. A viewing will be held Saturday November 2, 2019 at Saint Matthew Catholic Church, 3000 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19149 from 9:15 to 10:15 followed by a Mass at 10:30. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Miraculous Medal Shrine 500 E Chelten Ave Phila PA 19144 https://cammonline.org/
delvalcremation.com/memorials
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 31, 2019