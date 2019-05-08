|
VAXNER
RITA C. (nee Beck)
On May 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Anthony E. Vaxner; devoted mother of Rita Anne Vaxner and Anthony Joseph Vaxner (Patricia); dear sister of Betty Ann Tirney (Thomas, PhD.); cherished grandmother of Anthony Joseph Jr., Patricia Anne, John Joseph, Gabrielle, Alexandra, Tristan G., and Mary Annaysle; great-grandmother of Ian. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Friday, 9:30 A.M., at St. Anselm R.C. Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Road, Phila. PA 19154, Funeral Mass to follow 10:30 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rita's memory may be made to the above named Church.
LAWRENCE M. TKACZUK FUNERAL HOME, 215-739-2733
Published on Philly.com on May 8, 2019