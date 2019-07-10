|
CAPODIFERRO
RITA
Age 103, peacefully passed away on July 5, 2019. Beloved daughter to the late Charles and Benedetta Sillo. Devoted aunt of Patricia Sillo, John (Ann) Silla and the recently deceased Joseph Sillo. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Saturday morning, 9 to 10 A.M., at St. Rita of Cascia Church, 1166 S. Broad Street, Phila. PA 19146. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 A.M., followed by the Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. To express online condolences:
www.murphyruffenachfuneralhomeinc.com
Published on Philly.com on July 10, 2019