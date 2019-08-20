|
CAPOZZI (Continued)
Rita was never happier than when she was working hard, outside the home. She especially loved working two places and never missed a single day of work through snow, sleet or sickness. First, at Phila. Family Court for decades with her wonderful friends there and then at Barbara's real estate office for more than 18 years, with Linda, Helene, Gene and Etna the Cat, who gladly moved in with Rita when she broke her hip last year. Rita was the best worker ever and could always be counted on for precision accuracy in her many tasks of accounting, bookwork and computers. Fluent in Quicken, Excel, and Word, Rita balanced complex checkbooks down to the penny, or called the bank to tell them they were wrong! even up until 95 years of age!
Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING THURSDAY EVENING 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. and FRIDAY MORNING 9:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad Street followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:30 A.M. at Holy Spirit Church, 1845 Hartranft Street. Please in lieu of food and flowers, donations of any size will be greatly appreciated to "Friends of FDR Park" Beautification, c/o Tracey Beck Treasurer, ASHM, 1900 Pattison Ave., Phila., PA 19145. Rita was the unofficial Secretary of the Friends group for many years.
