CURCIO
RITA (nee Fornito)
On Nov. 18, 2019. Devoted wife of Joseph, beloved mother of Joseph (Lili) and the late Christian; also survived by 2 sisters Angela (James) Smolarski, Lucille (the late Vincent) Valenti, 2 grand-children Christian and Julian and many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Saturday 9:30 to 11 A.M. at BALDI FUNERAL HOME, 1331 S. Broad St. (Ample Parking on Premises). Prayer Service to begin at 11 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
www.baldifuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 20, 2019