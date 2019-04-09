|
FRIES
RITA E. (nee Georeno)
Age 90, of Springfield, PA, on April 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Fries; loving mother of Charles Fries (Lori), Albert Fries (Rita), Rita Rossi (Charles), James Fries (Kelly), Michael Fries (Colleen), Patricia Glenn (Joseph) and Kevin Fries (Kathy); cherished grandmother of 18 and great-grandmother of 12. Also survived by her brother, John Georeno.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation, Friday, April 12, 2019, 8 - 9:30 A.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. at St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA 19008. Inter. SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated.
