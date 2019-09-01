Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for RITA FERRANDINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RITA (Staiano) FERRANDINO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RITA (Staiano) FERRANDINO Notice
FERRANDINO
RITA (nee Staiano)
Age 91, of Upper Darby, PA on August 29, 2019. Born to the late Frank and Millie (nee Galletta) Staiano. Beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Ferrandino. Loving mother of Carmel Ferrandino and Paul Ferrandino (Kandi) and the late Joseph, Jr. (Carolyn) and Margie Ferrandino. Also survived by her 11 grand-children, 13 great-grand-children and her brother Frank Staiano, Jr. Adored by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation, Tuesday 7 to 9 P.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA, and Wednesday 9:30-10:50 AM at St. Bernadette Church, 1035 Turner Ave, Drexel Hill, PA, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rita's memory to Special Olympics Pennsylvania, 2570 Boulevard of the Generals Suite 124, Norristown, PA 19403, would be appreciated.

Online condolences at:
www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Arr. by 610-449-0300

logo

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RITA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now