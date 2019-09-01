|
|
FERRANDINO
RITA (nee Staiano)
Age 91, of Upper Darby, PA on August 29, 2019. Born to the late Frank and Millie (nee Galletta) Staiano. Beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Ferrandino. Loving mother of Carmel Ferrandino and Paul Ferrandino (Kandi) and the late Joseph, Jr. (Carolyn) and Margie Ferrandino. Also survived by her 11 grand-children, 13 great-grand-children and her brother Frank Staiano, Jr. Adored by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation, Tuesday 7 to 9 P.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA, and Wednesday 9:30-10:50 AM at St. Bernadette Church, 1035 Turner Ave, Drexel Hill, PA, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rita's memory to Special Olympics Pennsylvania, 2570 Boulevard of the Generals Suite 124, Norristown, PA 19403, would be appreciated.
Online condolences at:
www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Arr. by 610-449-0300
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 1, 2019