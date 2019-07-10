|
SAIA
RITA G. (nee Canterino)
July 8, 2019, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Domenic J. Saia. Devoted mother of Ann (Anthony) D'Emilio and the late Michael (surviving wife Lorraine) Saia. Loving grand-mother of Jennifer (Tim) Walter and Anthony, Jr. Great grandmother of Aedan and Jake Walter. Sister of the late Michael (late Verna) Canterino. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Friday morning 9 to 10:15 A.M. at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 9th and Watkins Sts. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Ent. New St. Mary's Cem., Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Rita's memory to , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, www.dementiasociety.org and or Organization for Autism Research, 2000 N. 14th St., Suite 300, Arlington, VA 22201,
www.researchautism.org
Share condolences at:
www.gangemifuneralhome.net
Published on Philly.com on July 10, 2019