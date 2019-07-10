Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church
9th and Watkins Sts
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church
9th and Watkins Sts
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RITA SAIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RITA G. (Canterino) SAIA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RITA G. (Canterino) SAIA Notice
SAIA
RITA G. (nee Canterino)


July 8, 2019, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Domenic J. Saia. Devoted mother of Ann (Anthony) D'Emilio and the late Michael (surviving wife Lorraine) Saia. Loving grand-mother of Jennifer (Tim) Walter and Anthony, Jr. Great grandmother of Aedan and Jake Walter. Sister of the late Michael (late Verna) Canterino. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Friday morning 9 to 10:15 A.M. at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 9th and Watkins Sts. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Ent. New St. Mary's Cem., Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Rita's memory to , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, www.dementiasociety.org and or Organization for Autism Research, 2000 N. 14th St., Suite 300, Arlington, VA 22201,
www.researchautism.org

Share condolences at:
www.gangemifuneralhome.net

logo

Published on Philly.com on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
Download Now