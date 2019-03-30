|
|
LIPSON
RITA H.
of Bala Cynwyd, PA, died Thursday, March 28, 2019. Rita was always the life of the party, always with a smile, happiest when with family and friends. She is survived by her children: Sherry Litwer (Marty Litwer), David (Susan), and Debbie Claremon (David Claremon); 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Elliot Harris, and Arnold Harris (Liz Harris). Funeral service and burial are private. Memorial contributions in Rita's name may be made to the Abramson Center for Jewish Life, https://www.abramsoncenter.org
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 30, 2019