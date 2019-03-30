Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RITA LIPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RITA H. LIPSON

Notice Condolences Flowers

RITA H. LIPSON Notice
LIPSON
RITA H.


of Bala Cynwyd, PA, died Thursday, March 28, 2019. Rita was always the life of the party, always with a smile, happiest when with family and friends. She is survived by her children: Sherry Litwer (Marty Litwer), David (Susan), and Debbie Claremon (David Claremon); 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Elliot Harris, and Arnold Harris (Liz Harris). Funeral service and burial are private. Memorial contributions in Rita's name may be made to the Abramson Center for Jewish Life, https://www.abramsoncenter.org


logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.