Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Spirit Church
1845 Hartranft Street
View Map
RITA HELEN (Foti) CAPOZZI

RITA HELEN (Foti) CAPOZZI
CAPOZZI
RITA HELEN (nee Foti)


August 19, 2019. Wife of the late Ludwig S. Capozzi, Jr. Survived by 2 devoted children Ludwig Capozzi, III (Lisa Rogers) and Barbara Capozzi (Frank Scaramuzza) who were with her when she passed into the AfterLife which she fervently believed in. For the record, we never gave her an ounce of Trouble!
A very patriotic American, Rita joined the Navy in her early 20's to volunteer in the WWII war effort, a highly unusual occurrence for a young woman at that time. She went on to attend Pierce College but missed her dream of becoming a Teacher. Her granddaughter Jennifer Scaramuzza-Fisher has done so which always delighted Rita. And of course, the arrival of Miss Avery was the highlight of Rita's later years!
Rita was a voracious reader until the end, and she leaves behind THOUSANDS of hard-backed books that will be donated in her name. Politics, travel, biographies and real stories about real people were her favorites, there is not one romance novel or "silly" fiction in the lot.
Rita was a yummy cook and a great cookie-maker but in the fine tradition of great Italian cooks everywhere, she sadly leaves behind no recipes.
(Continued)
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 20, 2019
