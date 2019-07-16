|
LYON
RITA J. (nee Angelini)
Age 93, of Upper Darby, PA, and formerly of 49th Street, on July 14th 2019. Beloved wife of the late Wayne W. Lyon Loving mother of Loretta Fioretti (Michael, Esq.), Lorraine Rodriguez (Ramon), Linda Laning (Steve), Laura Malloy (James), Wayne V. (Mary) and Mark V. (Stacy). Cherished grandmother of Michael J., Esq., Rhiana, Alana, Derrick, Randall, Travis, Abigail, Margaret, Elizabeth, Rita, Quincy, Calvin, and 6 great-grandchildren. Devoted sister of Peter Angelini, and the late Mary Calby and Columbina Bonanni. Precious daughter of the late Francesca (nee Taddei) and Domenic Angelini. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday, July 18, ALL IN CHURCH, from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM, at St. Andrew The Apostle Church, 3500 School Ln, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Funeral mass to follow 11:00 AM. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory made to St. Andrew School, 535 Mason Ave Drexel Hill, PA 19026 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on July 16, 2019