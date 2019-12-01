Home

RITA JUNE (Neye) LIFSON

RITA JUNE (Neye) LIFSON Notice
LIFSON
RITA JUNE (nee Neye)


On Nov. 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Burton S. Lifson. Adored mother of Cynthia (Rob Thorner) Lifson, Kathy (Dr. Robert) Schlesinger. Sister of Stuart (Ellen) Neye. Adored grandmother of Michael (Amy) Schlesinger, Andrew (Dr. Emily Jacobson) Schlesinger, Alexandra (Clyde Apaid) Golomb; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Monday 12:30 P.M. precisely at Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel, 8339 Old York Rd., Elkins Park, PA 19027. Int. Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the Schlesinger residence. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to The Federation Early Learning Service Staff Develop-ment Fund, 10800 Jamison Ave., Phila., PA 19116 or Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel at above address.

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 1, 2019
