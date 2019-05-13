|
|
KROGER
RITA (nee Widmayer)
Died May 9, 2019, age 96. Devoted wife of the late Gordon S. Kroger. Loving mother of Richard S. (Diana), Donald J. (Margaret), and Wayne E. (Kelly). Adoring grandmother of Matthew, and 3 other grandchildren and sister of Shirley Creed. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Rita's life on Wednesday beginning with her Viewing from 10:00 A.M. until her Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Road, Newtown, PA 18940. Int. Resurrection Cem., Bensalem. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Rita's name to Aid for Friends, 12271 Townsend Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154.
www.fluehr.com
Published on Philly.com on May 13, 2019