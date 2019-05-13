Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RITA KROGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RITA (Widmayer) KROGER

Notice Condolences Flowers

RITA (Widmayer) KROGER Notice
KROGER
RITA (nee Widmayer)


Died May 9, 2019, age 96. Devoted wife of the late Gordon S. Kroger. Loving mother of Richard S. (Diana), Donald J. (Margaret), and Wayne E. (Kelly). Adoring grandmother of Matthew, and 3 other grandchildren and sister of Shirley Creed. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Rita's life on Wednesday beginning with her Viewing from 10:00 A.M. until her Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Road, Newtown, PA 18940. Int. Resurrection Cem., Bensalem. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Rita's name to Aid for Friends, 12271 Townsend Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154.
www.fluehr.com


logo

Published on Philly.com on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.