CORADO
RITA L. (nee Marandola)
Passed on May 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John M. Devoted mother of Anthony Bartolomeo, Loretta Marcello, Rita (Thomas) Stepsis, and James (Debbie) Bartolomeo. Also 5 grandchildren (1 deceased) ; 7 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Thursday evening 7 P.M. at the THE STOLFO FUNERAL HOME, 2536-38 S. Broad St. Also Viewing Friday 8:30 A.M. at Stolfo Funeral Home. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritners Sts. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on May 28, 2019