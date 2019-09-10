Home

RITA M. (Ciao) DONOVAN

RITA M. (Ciao) DONOVAN Notice
DONOVAN
RITA M. (nee Ciao)
On September 6, 2019 age 86. Beloved wife of William F. Donovan. Devoted mother of William F. Donovan III (Ellen) and Christopher Donovan (Margaret). Loving Mom-Mom of William IV and Nicholas. Dear sister of Anthony Ciao, Fred Ciao and Theresa Ciao. Also survived by her nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing and Funeral Thursday 9:30 A.M. St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave, Phila., PA 19114 followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Rite of Committal Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory to the , 1818 Market Street Phila., PA 19103 would be appreciated.


Published on Philly.com on Sept. 10, 2019
