Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083

Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083

Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Manoa and Shelbourne Roads
Havertown, PA

Resources
RITA M. (Antonucci) HUCZKO


HUCZKO
RITA M. (nee Antonucci)


Of Havertown, PA passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She is the beloved wife of 60 years to the late John R. Huczko. She is the loving mother of Maryann (Scott Jones) Huczko, Judith Lynn Huczko, and Christopher J. (Cheryl Hickey) Huczko. She is the devoted grandmother of Stephen P. (Tracey) McCloskey, Katie Huczko, and Juliann Huczko and the great grand-mother of Timothy James and Mila Grace. She is also the sister of Joseph, John, and the late Tony Antonucci. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday, June 24, 2019 from 6 to 9 P.M. and Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 9 to 9:50 A.M. in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH 236 East Eagle Rd., Havertown, PA 19083 and to her Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:30 A.M. in Sacred Heart Church, Manoa and Shelbourne Rds, Havertown, PA. Interment St. Denis Cem.

www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on June 23, 2019
