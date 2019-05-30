Home

RITA M. HUNT

RITA M. HUNT Notice
HUNT
RITA M.


Of Cherry Hill NJ, died May 27, 2019. She was 87. Beloved wife for 42 years to the late John D. Hunt. Loving mother of David Hunt (Diane), Mary Beth Moraschi (Lewis); Carolyn Martino (John); Patricia O'Callaghan (William) and Audrey Walsh (Joseph). Devoted grandmother of 16. Dear sister of the late Tina Burk, John, Arthur, Philip and Eugene Cucinotta and Marie Rinderer. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends will gather Saturday morning, 10:30 A.M. to 12:15 P.M., in Holy Eucharist Church, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 12:30 P.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made by visiting www.ellasretreat.org
Published on Philly.com on May 30, 2019
