RITA M. (Panichelli) KONDE

RITA M. (Panichelli) KONDE Notice
KONDE
RITA M. (nee Panichelli)


April 2, 2019, 84 years of age. Wife of the late Stephen; devoted mother of Steven (Kiralie) Konde; loving grand-mother of Henry; Rita is also survived by numerous cousins including her first cousins Barbara Pizza, Ralph Patrone, Robert Patrone and William Patrone with whom she shared Sunday dinners eating "Macaronies". Rita enjoyed spending time with her family and adored her grandson. She also enjoyed watching movies and playing bingo with her friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation and Funeral Monday, April 8, 2019, after 9:30 A.M., from St. Paul Church, 923 Christian St., Phila. PA 19147. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita's memory can be made to St. Paul Church at the above address Arr. by

ROGERS FUNERAL HOME
215-468-4632
Share Online Condolences at
rachubinskiandrogersfh.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 5, 2019
