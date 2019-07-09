|
STEZZI
RITA M. (nee Giorla)
July 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Romeo. Devoted mother of Robert (Cindy) Stezzi, Lorraine (Robert) Moore and Karen McFall. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grand-children, and many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING WEDNESDAY 9 A.M. at The Church of Stella Maris, 9th and Bigler Sts. (parking lot entrance on 10th Street), followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to Stella Maris Church.
Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on July 9, 2019