Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown
1220 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
(215)233-4888
Resources
More Obituaries for RITA HAMILTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RITA MARGARET HAMILTON

Notice Condolences Flowers

RITA MARGARET HAMILTON Notice
HAMILTON
RITA MARGARET
98, on March 2, 2019, of Oreland. Beloved wife of the late John. Rita is survived by her 3 sons, John Stephen Hamilton, the twins, Richard Allen Hamilton, and Ronald Bruce Hamilton, their wives, Meredith Hamilton, Maria Prats Hamilton, and Lori Adam Hamilton; 6 grandsons, 7 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers, Joseph, William, and Leonard; and numerous cherished nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her sisters, Theresa, Mae, Betty, Miriam and Irene, and brother, Thomas.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, at 11 A.M., at Holy Martyrs Church, Allison Rd. and Ulmer Ave., Oreland PA 19075. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing from 9:30 to 11 A.M. at the Church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either (www.stjude.org) or to
(woundedwarrior.org)

JOHN F. MURRAY FH, Flourtown
www.murrayfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now