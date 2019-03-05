|
HAMILTON
RITA MARGARET
98, on March 2, 2019, of Oreland. Beloved wife of the late John. Rita is survived by her 3 sons, John Stephen Hamilton, the twins, Richard Allen Hamilton, and Ronald Bruce Hamilton, their wives, Meredith Hamilton, Maria Prats Hamilton, and Lori Adam Hamilton; 6 grandsons, 7 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers, Joseph, William, and Leonard; and numerous cherished nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her sisters, Theresa, Mae, Betty, Miriam and Irene, and brother, Thomas.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, at 11 A.M., at Holy Martyrs Church, Allison Rd. and Ulmer Ave., Oreland PA 19075. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing from 9:30 to 11 A.M. at the Church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either (www.stjude.org) or to
(woundedwarrior.org)
