Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grasso Funeral Home
2544 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 462-2889
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
17th and Morris Sts
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
17th and Morris Sts
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RITA McGLONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RITA (Taraborrelli) McGLONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RITA (Taraborrelli) McGLONE Notice
McGLONE
RITA (nee Taraborrelli)


Age 92, Aug. 30, 2019. Survived by her devoted husband, Tom; daughter Rita (Dabney Miller); son Tom; grandchildren Lauren, Jessica, Emily and Julia; cousin/best friend Jane Lemerise; many loyal nieces and nephews; and her faithful dog Jasper. Visitation Saturday Sept. 14th at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 17th and Morris Sts., 9 A.M. followed by Mass at 10 A.M. Burial SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Family requests contributions to St. Thomas Aquinas Church, where Rita was a lifelong member.

BUDDY DOUGHERTY, F.D.

logo

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RITA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now