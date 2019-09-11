|
McGLONE
RITA (nee Taraborrelli)
Age 92, Aug. 30, 2019. Survived by her devoted husband, Tom; daughter Rita (Dabney Miller); son Tom; grandchildren Lauren, Jessica, Emily and Julia; cousin/best friend Jane Lemerise; many loyal nieces and nephews; and her faithful dog Jasper. Visitation Saturday Sept. 14th at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 17th and Morris Sts., 9 A.M. followed by Mass at 10 A.M. Burial SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Family requests contributions to St. Thomas Aquinas Church, where Rita was a lifelong member.
BUDDY DOUGHERTY, F.D.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 11, 2019